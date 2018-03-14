Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA

CINEMA

Documentary festival set

The 11th Taiwan International Documentary Festival is to be held in Taipei and New Taipei City from May 4 to May 13, and feature 170 films from around the world. The festival lineup includes US director Travis Wilkerson’s Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?, Chilean director Ignacio Andres’ This Is the Way I Like It II, Japanese director Go Takamine’s Queer Fish Lane, Israeli director Amos Gitai’s West of the Jordan River and US director Jay Rosenblatt’s short The Kodachrome Elegies. The films are to be screened at Shin Kong Cinemas and SPOT Huashan theater in Taipei, and the Fuzhong 15 theater in New Taipei City. Taiwanese environmental documentary filmmaker Ke Chin-yuan (柯金源), whose work has highlighted how industrialization has affected the environment, is to receive the festival’s outstanding contribution award, organizers said. Born in 1962 in Changhua County, Ke joined the Public Television Service in 1998, and has since taken more than 200,000 photographs and made 27 documentary films.

CHARITY

TAS club to hold book sale

The Taipei American School’s (TAS) Orphanage Club is to hold its annual book sale on Saturday from 10am to 5pm in the school’s forecourt and lobby. The club has collected thousands of books and comic books, as well as games, DVDs and CDs. The books include classics, best-sellers, biographies, English-language teaching books, arts-and-crafts books and young adult titles. Money raised from the event is used to help the 48-year-old club assist orphans and needy children in Taiwan, its outlying islands, as well as overseas. Admission is free, and the fair is to be held rain or shine. The school is at 800 Zhongshan N Rd Sec 6 in Taipei’s Tianmu neighborhood.