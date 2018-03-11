Lee urges DPP to renew Ko alliance

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) on Friday said he thinks the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should support Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) in the Nov. 24 mayoral election.

Ko, an independent, is seeking re-election. However, whether the DPP will support Ko for a second term has become a topic for heated discussion as a number of DPP members have announced their intention to run in the party’s Taipei primary and after several pro-independence groups last week held a joint news conference urging the party to nominate its own candidate.

At a pro-independence group’s dinner event on Friday, Lee responded to reporters’ questions by asking: “Does the DPP have anyone suitable [as a challenger]? The problem lies here.”

“Is there anything wrong with Ko? As a doctor who can govern Taipei like this, I think he is doing a pretty good job,” Lee added. “He has a support rating of 56 percent, higher than any other politician, and we should support him together.”

As Ko visited the Inspire Lab exhibition at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural Creative Park yesterday morning, he was asked by media for a response to Lee’s remark.

Of all the politicians he has met in Taiwan, Lee is the best-read and is full of philosophical wisdom, Ko said, adding that supporters and opponents alike can agree that he is an admirable person.

Asked whether he thought that Lee’s remarks might reduce resistance against him within the pan-green camp, Ko said he thinks they might somewhat reduce resistance, but laughed and refused to answer whether he agrees that the DPP has no suitable candidate for the mayoral election.