DPP to dominate education committee after lawmakers choose new conveners

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The legislature yesterday elected new conveners to head its eight committees, with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus winning nine seats and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus securing seven.

Under the Legislative Committee Organization Act (立法院各委員會組織法), each committee is to elect two conveners.

Apart from the Education and Culture Committee, for which the DPP secured both seats, the DPP and the KMT lawmakers secured one seat each on the other committees.

DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) was elected convener of the Education and Culture Committeeby a vote, while DPP Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) claimed the second seat over KMT Legislator Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) after drawing lots.

The electoral process for the Transportation Committee, the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee and the Finance Committee closely shadowed that of the Education and Culture Committee, with the DPP caucus winning the first seats by vote, but losing the other seat to the KMT after drawing lots.

DPP Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and KMT Legislator Chen Hsueh-sheng (陳雪生) are to take turns presiding over the Transportation Committee; DPP Legislator Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) and KMT Legislator Chen Yi-min (陳宜民) are to be in charge of the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee; and DPP Legislator Wang Jung-chang (王榮璋) and KMT Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) are to chair the Finance Committee.

The legislators on the Economics Committee and the Foreign and National Defense Committee — which are to undertake reviews of planned pension cuts for military retirees during the ongoing session — resolved to choose their conveners through nomination.

DPP Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) and KMT Legislator Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲) were nominated as conveners for the Defense Committee, while DPP Legislator Kao Jyh-peng (高志鵬) and KMT Legislator Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) are to preside over the Economics Committee.

DPP Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康) and KMT Legislator John Wu (吳志揚) received the highest and second-highest number votes in the election for the Judiciary and Organic Laws Committee and are to take turns presiding over the committee’s meetings.

DPP Legislator Hung Tsung-yi (洪宗熠) and KMT Legislator Yang Chen-wu (楊鎮浯) were elected Internal Administration Committee conveners.