Agency reassures toilet paper buyers, amid price doubts

By Chen Yi-jia / Staff reporter

All four major supermarket chains in the nation have promised not to raise the retail price of toilet paper before the middle of next month or hoard the merchandise so that they could sell it later at higher prices, the Department of Consumer Protection of the Executive Yuan said yesterday.

Consumers flocked to supermarkets over the weekend to buy toilet paper as its retail price is set to rise next month. The agency offered the assurance amid multiple media reports that many supermarkets were reported to be out of toilet paper due to the rising demand.

Carrefour, RT-Mart, A-Mart Taiwan and Pxmart have said they are prepared to sell toilet paper year-round, agency Deputy Director-General Wu Cheng-hsueh (吳政學) said, adding that they have already stipulated their sales plans.

The chains’ plans include the brands and quantities of toilet paper that would be sold, as well as the sales prices and dates.

They would not seize the opportunity to raise the retail price for toilet paper, Wu said.

Wu said he was surprised to hear that supermarkets’ stocks of toilet paper had been depleted.

Consumers should not worry about being unable to buy toilet paper temporarily, he said, adding that the problem would be resolved once the supermarket chains refill their stock today.

Supermarket chains and toilet paper suppliers have signed price contracts, Wu said, adding that the chains are unlikely to make any adjustments in the short term.

Regarding the price of toilet paper after next month, Wu said that the retailers would adjust prices based on their contracts with suppliers of different brands.

Supermarket chains would not raise the prices of all brands at the same time, he said, adding that the agency would closely monitor prices to see if retailers engage in improper sales during this time.