Hualien Aftermath: Donations for quake victims exceed NT$600 million

By Wang Meng-lun and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Donations to disaster relief funds for people affected by Tuesday’s earthquake in Hualien have exceeded NT$600 million (US$20.42 million) as of press time last night.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co yesterday announced that its chairman, Terry Gou (郭台銘), and the company would donate NT$60 million each.

Formosa Plastics Group has donated NT$50 million.

The Lin Rung San Foundation of Culture and Social Welfare donated NT$30 million, while Union Bank of Taiwan donated NT$5 million.

Pegatron Corp chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) is to donate NT$30 million and he has asked Pegatron and its affiliated businesses to donate a combined NT$15 million.

The Financial Supervisory Commission announced that it would donate NT$20 million.

Fubon Financial Holding Co and its affiliate Taiwan Mobile Co donated a combined NT$15 million.

Taishin Financial Holdings Co, MediaTek Foundation, China Airlines, ASE Group, Compal Electronics Inc, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store Co and Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank have each donated NT$10 million.

E.Sun Financial Holding Co and China Development Financial Holding Corp have also teamed up with their affiliates to donate NT$10 million each.

Tainan’s Tiantan Tiangong Temple donated NT$2 million and thanked the public for its support after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck that city on Feb. 6, 2016.

More politicians have joined the list of donors, including New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), who donated NT$1 million on behalf of his city team.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said he would donate one month’s salary after not responding on Wednesday to reporters’ questions about whether he would make a donation.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), Changhua Mayor Chiu Chien-fu (邱建富), Changhua County Commissioner Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) and Yunlin County Commissioner Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) have also donated one month’s salary.

Many entertainers have made donations, including band Mayday (五月天), which donated NT$5 million; Jay Chou (周杰倫), who donated NT$2 million; and Ella Chen (陳嘉樺) and Stephanie Hsiao (蕭薔), who each donated NT$1 million.

The illustrator Duncan, a Hualien native, donated NT$1 million.

Record label HIM International Music Inc also said its celebrities and employees would donate one day’s salary.

More agencies are also donating goods and supplies to assist earthquake relief efforts.

The Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation donated 2,000 blankets, 2,000 scarves and chicken rice.

Taiwan Fertilizer Co donated 1,020 boxes of bottled water.

CPC Corp said it is to provide the Hualien County Government with free gasoline for its relief efforts.

Several hotels, including Lishin Hotel, Papago International Resort and East Coast Hotel, are also providing free accommodations to search-and-rescue workers and others affected by the earthquake.

Additional reporting by Chung Hung-liang and Lee Ching-hui