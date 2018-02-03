Taiwan signs US contract for radar servicing: source

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan and the US have signed an agreement on the provision of maintenance and repair services and limited technology transfers for the nation’s US-made land-based phased-array radar system, a source said on Sunday last week.

The second-phase sustainment contract for the AN/FPS-115 radar system is to cost about NT$11 billion (US$376.3 million) over the next four years, the source said.

The radar installation, which was commissioned in 2012 and installed in Hsinchu County, has a maximum range of 5,000km and the capability to detect, track and analyze missile launches, including those deep in Chinese territory, the source said, adding that it is the nation’s longest-range early-warning system, making it an invaluable asset.

The facility is one of the most heavily guarded locations in the nation, and China would likely attack it immediately if cross-strait hostilities broke out, the source said.

The system was procured from the US for a about NT$40 billion. First-phase maintenance services from 2012 to last year cost about NT$11 billion, the source said.

Prior to the first sustainment contract’s expiration in May last year, the government began negotiations with the US on acquiring the capability to perform more than basic maintenance for the system, the source said.

To ensure the continued operation of the system, the military in July last year signed an interim one-year maintenance contract as a placeholder for the second-phase contract, which had been delayed by technology transfer negotiations, the source said.

US officials have authorized the technology transfer to Taiwanese manufacturers so that certain maintenance, repair and supply tasks could be completed domestically, the source said.

The finalized agreement was signed by a delegation of military officials and the American Institute in Taiwan, the source said.