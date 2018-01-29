Southbound task force to tailor plans to individual nations

By Lee Hsin-fang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Premier William Lai (賴清德) has confirmed the formation of a 10-person task force charged with promoting trade goals of the New Southbound Policy, a source said.

The task force, which is to report to the Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiations, is tasked with promoting trade and cooperation with Southeast Asian nations and India in the areas of medicine, petrochemicals and agriculture, the source said, adding that Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) has been chosen to lead the group.

Other members are Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Chih-chung (吳志中), Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), Deputy Minister of Education Yao Leeh-ter (姚立德), Vice Minister Yan Jeou-rong (顏久榮), Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Ho Chi-kung (何啟功), Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲), National Development Council Deputy Minister Chiou Jiunn-rong (邱俊榮), Overseas Community Affairs Council Vice Minister Roy Yuan-Rong Leu (呂元榮) and Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chi Wen-jong (祁文中).

Bureau of Foreign Trade Director-General Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) is to oversee the group’s daily operations.

Originally planned for establishment next month, the task force was proposed after a foreign trade strategies conference convened by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Dec. 26 last year, when Tsai said that the trade office had to strengthen its executive capabilities.

The task force began operations earlier this month after Deng sent a report to Lai for approval with a proposed plan of action and a list of members, the source said.

Members at last week’s meeting decided to create individualized plans for each of the target nations to highlight varying focuses.

For example, the nation might send agricultural experts to India to share their expertise, the source said.

Potential areas of cooperation include tourism and innovative industry development, they added.

The task force is to convene again next month and is to complement the activities of a separate task force under the National Security Council, the source said.