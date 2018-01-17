Sports Administration revisions delay slammed

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday criticized the delay of the Sports Administration in promulgating laws and regulations to supervise sports associations, which they said is allowing associations to obstruct government efforts to reform sports bodies.

The legislature passed long-awaited revisions to the National Sports Act (國民體育法) on Aug. 31 last year, which would require the re-election of all sports associations by the end of March, but the administration has been slow in writing laws to prevent rampant vote-rigging attempts by individual associations, DPP Legislator Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅) said.

The revisions do not stipulate re-election procedures or prohibit re-election when appropriate, which has prompted associations to create fake membership records, increase fees and complicate applications to deter new members, and has helped current association leaders secure re-election, Chang Liao said.

To verify membership for the leadership election, Chinese Taipei Triathlon Association has asked its 4,096 members to personally visit the association headquarters in Taipei between Jan. 12 and Jan. 21 to complete a verification process, a move interpreted as aiming to disqualify members from central and southern Taiwan, Chang Liao said.

DPP lawmakers criticized the agency for the delay in promulgating the act, allowing associations to manipulate the membership process and asked the agency to enact the rules by the end of this month to stem potential vote-rigging, with DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) asking Sports Administration Director-General Lin Te-fu (林德福) to step down if the deadline is not met.