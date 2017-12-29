Multilingual page to help migrants grasp contracts

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Labor on Monday is to introduce an online guide in five languages to help foreign workers transfer their employment contracts, the ministry’s Workforce Development Agency said in a statement yesterday.

To better protect the rights and interests of migrant workers, and reduce disputes that arise when they change employers, the ministry is to connect its Foreign Worker Employer Transfer Query system with its Information Site of Foreign Worker Rights Defense at fw.wda.gov.tw/wda-employer, which provides information for foreign workers in the five languages.

The system currently provides information only in Chinese, but after being linked to the foreign worker rights information Web site, it would be expanded to include news on employer transfers, job offers and related information in English, Chinese, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese, the agency said.

The improved system is to help migrant workers, original employers and new employers with transferring and taking over employment contracts.

Lack of detailed understanding of employment contract transfers has often led to disputes between employees and employers, the agency said.

The new multilingual service would allow foreign workers to find information tailored to their contracts by inserting their passport numbers, it said.