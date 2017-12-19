Hotelday to build luxury property on Siaoliouciou

By Chen Yan-ting, Tsai Tsung-hsien and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Hotelday Plus on Friday said it will invest NT$500 million (US$16.66 million) to purchase 42-year land rights to build a hotel near Baisha Port (白沙港) on Pingtung County’s Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球).

The 60-room hotel would include spa facilities, a high-altitude infinity pool and a sea-to-table restaurant, Hotelday Plus chairman Tai Chun-lang (戴俊郎) said.

Construction is to begin on Monday, with the soft opening scheduled for 2019, Tai added.

The number of visitors to Siaoliouciou this year is expected to reach 450,000, Hotelday Plus said, adding that the number surpassed Green Island’s 340,000 visitors.

Siaoliouciou is only a 20-minute boat ride from Donggang Township (東港) and is not affected by northeasterly winds, it said, adding that most hotels are fully booked in summer.

Tai said he is optimistic about Siaoliouciou’s potential, adding that the firm is to collaborate with Phoenix Tours International Inc and XinFul-City Construction Co to build the hotel.

Hotelday Plus is a hotel chain with nine design-driven hotels across the nation.

The Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area Administration said it is happy to see businesses investing in Siaoliouciou, and hopes that the natural environment and tourism can coexist.

The design of the hotel could stimulate the quality of accommodation on the island, but its large volume raises the concern that its architecture would affect the natural habitat, Siaoliouciou Commercial District Association chairman Liu Tsung-hsiu (劉宗修) said.

The government should promote the nation’s beautiful destinations to international travelers and bring foreign visitors to Siaoliouciou, Phoenix Tours International chairman Chang Wei-yao (張巍耀) said.

Meanwhile, Uni-Resort said it has invested NT$60 million to create six new types of ocean-themed guestrooms in Kenting (墾丁) in a bid to attract families.