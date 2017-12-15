Taipei to reward dashboard footage with NT$1,000

By Huang Chien-hao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei Traffic Adjudication Office yesterday announced that from Jan. 1, it will begin rewarding people who provide dashboard camera footage that assists in determining responsibility for traffic accidents.

Excluding those involved in the accident, third parties who provide camera footage — regardless of whether the accident resulted in injury or death — are to be rewarded with NT$1,000, the agency said.

The reward is limited to footage from cameras that were on the vehicle during the accident, the agency said, adding that videos that are downloaded from the Internet or provided by other means would not receive the reward.

The Taipei Department of Transportation said that the main reason for implementing a reward system is that about 70 percent of footage that can assist in determining responsibility for traffic accidents is captured by police officers or surveillance cameras at intersections.

About 30 percent of cases were affected by dashboard camera footage, which why drivers are being encouraged to proactively provide footage to the office, the department said.

Most footage comes from dashboard cameras on cars, but the majority of traffic accidents involve motorcycles, the department said, encouraging motorcyclists to install dashboard cameras.

This would avoid a lack of evidence and guarantee motorcyclists’ rights, it added.