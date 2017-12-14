CDC reports two enterovirus cases with complications

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Two cases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) infection that resulted in serious complications were reported last week amid increasing enterovirus cases in the nation, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday.

A total of 9,450 enterovirus infection cases were reported last week, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said.

While the enterovirus epidemic season in the nation has ended, the latest cases include four infections by the more serious EV-D68 strain, with two of them leading to serious complications, Liu added.

The two cases involved a four-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl, both from central Taiwan, CDC physician Huang Wan-ting (黃婉婷) said.

The children were coughing, had a runny nose and fever, and started showing signs of fatigue about six days after the onset of the symptoms, Huang added.

In both cases, the symptoms were accompanied by acute flaccid myelitis, or inflammation of the spinal cord, and the patients have been hospitalized for treatment, she said.

Unlike herpangina — mouth blisters — or hand-foot-and-mouth disease, which are more common symptoms of enterovirus infection in children, the symptoms of EV-D68 infection include a runny nose, sneezing, coughing and an aching body, and the patient might have serious fatigue in some rare cases, Huang said.

Parents should watch for the symptoms and seek medical help as soon as they occur, she said.

Fifteen cases of EV-D68 infections, including four with serious complications, have been reported in Taiwan this year, Liu said, adding that the cases were more serious than those reported last year or the year before, so the CDC would hold a meeting of medical specialists to discuss enhanced prevention measures.

EV-D68 is transmitted from person to person through contact with contaminated feces or through respiratory secretions, including those discharged by coughing or sneezing, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said.

While most EV-D68 infections cause only mild symptoms, about 1 to 5 percent of cases lead to acute numbness or weakness of the limbs, and might even affect the respiratory system, he said.

The best way to prevent EV-D68 infection is the same as other enteroviruses — by maintaining good personal hygiene, washing hands often with soap and water, and covering the mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, Lo added.

People diagnosed with enterovirus infection should avoid crowded places and get plenty of rest, he said.