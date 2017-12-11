Dermal filler injection causes woman to go blind

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A woman in her 40s who had hyaluronic acid injected into her forehead suddenly suffered severe pain and lost all sight in her left eye, local media reported yesterday.

The woman received the injection at an aesthetic medical clinic to “plump up” her forehead, but claimed to feel a sudden, severe pain — as if lightning had flashed before her eyes — during the injection process, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

Unable to see out of her left eye when she woke up the next morning, she went to be examined at Changhua Christian Hospital’s ophthalmology department, Apple Daily said, adding that she received follow-up treatment for three months, but doctors finally confirmed that she had lost all sight in her left eye.

Changhua Christian Hospital ophthalmologist Yang Shu-yun (楊舒雲) was quoted by Apple Daily as saying that the initial examination showed hyaluronic acid in the woman’s central retinal artery and branch retinal veins, causing occlusion.

Yang said she treated the patient with massage and medication, hoping to remove the hyaluronic acid filler out of the blood vessel and re-establish blood flow to the retina, but after three months of follow-up treatment, the woman’s left eye still could not perceive light and was declared blind.

The human face has a rich vascular network and sometimes during the process of receiving a dermal filler injection, a small amount of the filler might be injected into an artery or blood vessel, causing retinal artery occlusion, she said, adding that nasal filler injections also have a higher risk of central retinal artery occlusion.