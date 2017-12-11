INTERVIEW: Bersih 2.0 coalition hopes to strengthen its base with award money

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Despite living in a nation overshadowed by ethnic divides and a long-lived, corrupt ruling party that cracks down on activists, representatives of the Malaysia-based Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) showed themselves unfazed, saying that they are convinced that people’s dream for a clean electoral system can transcend racial lines and survive despite a culture of fear of authorities.

“When this coalition was formed, civic society was not really directly involved,” Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah said in an interview with the Taipei Times in Taipei on Saturday.

A coalition of 93 NGOs dedicated to pushing for clean elections and electoral reforms, Bersih 2.0 is the recipient of this year’s Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award, which is awarded by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy.

When the coalition was first established in 2005, some of its initiators were members of political parties, but it subsequently underwent a structural reform in 2009 and was reborn as a non-partisan group.

Eight years on, Bersih 2.0, which enjoys widespread recognition at home, is finally seeing its achievements recognized in the region, having won the Taiwanese award only a year after winning South Korea’s Gwangju Prize for Human Rights.

Maria Abdullah looked back at a major turning point for the coalition: its first rally as a non-partisan coalition in 2011.

“None of us had organized big rallies before. We were actually quite fearful and worried if we would even get 1,000 [participants],” she said. “But because of the manner in which the government attacked us, it gave us free publicity, but of course in a negative way.”

The movement’s leaders were arrested on the morning of the rally, but people somehow gathered anyway and marched on, and the rally eventually attracted a record number of 50,000 participants, Maria Abdullah said, adding that the number was unprecedented in Malaysia at the time due to a deeply entrenched fear of “getting in trouble with the authorities.”

She said the event proved to be a catalyst for change, as it shattered the myth that Malaysians cannot unite because of ethnic divisions and prompted people to connect with each other through social media, where they had vibrant political discussions.

“People felt empowered, I would say, that they can come together, regardless of race and religion, and that they can actually [speak] out,” she said. “Only when you engage yourselves in the process, then you realize: ‘Oh, I can actually do something.’ And not just by yourself, but with a group of people.”

Knowing that rallies alone could not effect far-reaching changes, Bersih 2.0 set up a series of voter education programs to raise social awareness about what constitutes a clean election.

The coalition in January last year initiated a free three-day democracy bootcamp targeting Malaysians between 18 and 35 years old, which is held once every two months, six times a year, Bersih 2.0 coalition manager Mandeep Singh said.

“The bootcamp is about democracy, elections and why elections are important,” Mandeep said. “Of course we want to reach out to young people who are first-timers and want to know about democracy, but we put more emphasis on the importance of participating [in] elections.”

“Participating [in] elections is not just coming out to vote,” he said, adding that one of the bootcamp’s main goals is to recruit volunteers from among the participants to help the coalition observe and monitor elections.