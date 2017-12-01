Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Eight injured in collision

A collision involving a freight truck and a recreational vehicle (RV) on the Suhua Highway yesterday left eight people injured, including a Nepalese man, according to emergency services. The two vehicles collided head-on at about 9:30am at the 140km mark on the highway, near Wuta in Yilan County, the local Fire Bureau said. Three men and five women, who were all traveling in the RV, were injured and were rushed to St Mary’s Hospital and Poh-Ai Hospital in Luodong (羅東), some of them with broken bones, the bureau said. One of the patients was a Nepalese man who sustained minor chest injuries, Poh-Ai Hospital doctor Lin Chih-ming (林志銘) said. Police are investigating the cause of the accident, which disrupted traffic on the highway for about 80 minutes.

TRANSPORTATION

Flights for stranded tourists

Two Taiwanese airlines have arranged flights to bring home several hundred tourists stranded by the volcanic activity on the Indonesian island of Bali after its main airport reopened on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. About 600 to 700 Taiwanese have been stranded in Bali after a huge volcanic ash cloud forced the closure of Ngurah Rai International Airport for the past two days, ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said. Airplanes sent by China Airlines and EVA Air were set to reach Bali later yesterday to evacuate tourists who had bought return tickets from the two airlines, Lee said. For those unable to board the flights yesterday, the two airlines will arrange flights to take them today if the airport is still open, Lee said.

SOCIETY

EasyCard gives to charities

EasyCard Corp, the company behind Taipei’s most used e-ticket, yesterday donated NT$500,000 or half of the proceeds made from sales of a limited edition EasyCard, to two local charities. The company launched a special edition EasyCard series featuring top-ranked Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) in September, after her win at this year’s Taipei Summer Universiade. The limited run of 10,000 cards was an instant hit and sold out within half an hour of going on sale. EasyCard Corp yesterday hosted a press conference to make the donations to the Children Are Us Foundation and the Genesis Social Welfare Foundation. Tai, who also attended the event, thanked the company for creating a card in her honor and for making the charitable donations. EasyCard will present Tai with NT$850,000 for her win at the Universiade as part of an ongoing sponsorship deal so she can continue to train and win more international honors for Taiwan, EasyCard Corp chairman Kenneth Lin (林向愷). said.

TRANSPORTATION

HSR tickets go on sale

Tickets for travel on high-speed rail (HSR) trains over the long New Year’s weekend are to go on sale tomorrow, the Taiwan High Speed Rail Co said yesterday. In anticipation of high demand over the Dec. 29 to Jan. 2 period, the company will provide additional train services and will start ticket sales tomorrow at midnight. The company said it would offer an additional 101 services during the New Year holiday period, 42 southbound and 59 northbound, which would bring its total number of services to 811. Travelers can also obtain discounts of 10 to 35 percent on some services, depending on how soon they buy their tickets, the company said.