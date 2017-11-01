Universities sign MOU to conduct research on brain

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Medical University (TMU) and National Taipei University of Technology (NTUT) yesterday announced the establishment of a cooperative research platform focused on brain science.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the establishment of an intelligence brain technology science center platform was signed by TMU vice president Wu Chieh-hsin (吳介信) and NTUT vice president Yang Che-hua (楊哲化) in Taipei.

The memorandum is to serve as a platform for research focused on the brain, artificial intelligence, big data and the mechanical engineering of brainwave measurement equipment.

The platform’s goals include improving the quality of long-term care for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or who are in a vegetative state.

TMU has expertise in medicine NTUT has expertise in information and engineering, so the two schools hope to complement each other and improve the medical industry by cooperating through the platform, Wu said.

“A short-term goal is to find focal points for the brain science research conducted at the two universities,” Yang said.

Although NTUT does not have medicine-related departments, its professors have cooperated in research with healthcare facilities for more than 20 years, and achieved outstanding results in the fields of electronics, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, biotechnology and design, Yang said.

TMU College of Management dean Shia Ben-chang (謝邦昌) said that the school is planning to launch three or four minor interdisciplinary programs for students from the two universities who will be able to take several courses in the other school, starting from next year.