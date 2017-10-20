Cabinet extends ministry merger act until 2020

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan yesterday announced it has extended a law to reorganize the Cabinet by two years to 2020, by which time a number of government agencies are expected to be merged, upgraded or abolished.

The Executive Yuan planned the restructuring to downsize its subordinate agencies from 37 to 29, but more time is needed to complete six remaining mergers and upgrades.

The Cabinet announced that it would extend the expiration date of the Provisional Act for Adjustment of Functions and Organizations of the Executive Yuan (行政院功能業務與組織調整暫行條例) from Jan. 31 next year to Jan. 31, 2020.

Promulgated in 2010, the act was first amended in 2015 during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) term to extend the effective period to allow more time for the restructuring.

Legislation has yet to be passed for the upgrades and mergers of the Ministry of the Interior and the Mainland Affairs Council, and the establishment of ministries of economic affairs and energy; transportation and construction; agriculture and environmental protection; and resources management.

Legislation governing the Council of Marine Affairs has been completed, and the new agency is to be formally initiated in April next year to direct the Coast Guard Administration (CGA), the Cabinet said.

The Cabinet has proposed upgrading the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) to a “ministry of environmental protection and resources management” by merging soil and water conservation authorities and possibly forestry agencies with the EPA, which would make it the largest Cabinet ministry.

Cabinet officials and lawmakers disagree on the merger, which some saying that forestry management should be placed under the future “ministry of agriculture,” while others propose to place it under a “ministry of environmental protection and resources management.”

Premier William Lai (賴清德) earlier this month adopted the former proposal.

Some lawmakers have also proposed forming a “ministry of homeland security” by merging the CGA, the National Police Agency and the National Fire Agency.

Further negotiation is needed to organize the mergers and upgrades, the Cabinet said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has abolished the Mongolian and Tibetan Affairs Commission, which was merged with the Ministry of Culture on Sept. 15.