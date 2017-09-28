Temperature in Taipei hits record high for September

Staff writer, with CNA

The temperature reached 38.5°C at 12:49pm yesterday in Taipei, making it the hottest day ever recorded in Taiwan in September, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Previously, the nation’s highest temperatures in September were recorded in 2014 at 37.8°C and 37.4°C, bureau forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said.

Affected by a strengthening high pressure system in the Pacific Ocean, hot weather has been reported around the nation, the bureau said, adding that areas north of Chiayi and Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu would experience a high of 36°C yesterday.

However, the heat is expected to give way to cooler temperatures from today, when the first autumn weather front is forecast to reach the nation, bringing the temperature down by as much as 5°C, the bureau added.

The bureau urged the public to take precautions against sunburn due to high ultraviolet radiation levels and to stay hydrated when outdoors.

The air quality across the nation is expected to worsen from today to tomorrow, with the air expected to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in most of western Taiwan.