Lee urges prioritizing power supply

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Premier William Lai (賴清德) yesterday visited former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who during a chat told Lai that the nation needs to boost its energy production before it can attract enterprises to invest in its industries.

The meeting at Lee’s home was the latest in a series of visits Lai has been making to veteran politicians since taking up the premiership on Sept. 8, including to former premiers Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Yu Shyi-kun, former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平).

Lee in 1996 became the first democratically elected president of Taiwan, and Lai praised him for initiating a “silent democratic revolution” and overseeing the country’s economic development, Lai said.

“The nation has great respect for [former] president Lee Teng-hui and I come as the new premier to ask his advice. I also came to convey President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) greetings for the Mid-Autumn Festival” Lai told reporters.

He said Lee had told him that all government policies should have concrete goals and reflect a vision for the future that the country can rally behind.

Tackling the nation’s economic challenges required addressing energy supply problems first and the government should look into Japan’s renewable energy policies, Lai quoted Lee as saying.

The former president also recommended that the country’s semiconductor manufacturing sector should be used as the basis for developing the Internet of Things, which would be the next big industry for Taiwan, Lai said.

The Cabinet should make sure merit is the only consideration for appointments, Lai quoted Lee as saying, adding that he had also called attention to the importance of education, transportation and communication, and law enforcement.

“Lee’s deep concern for Taiwan’s development to meet the challenges of the future and social stability was evident. I will carry out the government’s policy in a way that fulfills the expectations of the former president and the public,” Lai said.

Lee said it was “too early to talk about” Lai running as the Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential candidate in 2020.

“Give it some time. If [Lai] does his job well, the people will see to it that he is encouraged. Lai was an excellent mayor for Tainan and is a good filial son. He is a very fine man and we should support good people like him,” Lee said.