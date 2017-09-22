Ko skips inauguration of new police chief

By Kuo An-chia, Wang Kuan-jen and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

With Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) backing out at the last minute, Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi (鄧家基) yesterday morning took his place at the inauguration of newly appointed Taipei Police Department Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌).

The former Taichung Police Department commissioner took over the position from Chiu Feng-kuang (邱豐光), who was appointed deputy director-general of the National Police Agency.

Some have viewed Chiu’s transfer to a post that holds very little power as punishment for his mishandling of the Taipei Universiade’s opening ceremony last month, when protesters broke past police lines and delayed the ceremony’s start.

Ko had said he would not transfer Chiu as punishment for failing to prevent protesters from obstructing the Games.

However, Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) initiated the transfer and told him of the change at the last minute, Ko said.

Chiu’s transfer has been regarded by many as an indication of the deteriorating relationship between Ko and the Democratic Progressive Party ahead of next year’s mayoral elections, due to Ko’s soaring popularity after the success of the Universiade and his criticism of the government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

Taipei City Government spokesman Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) denied there was a reason behind Ko’s absence at the inauguration.

However, a source at the city government, who requested anonymity, said the move was a form of “silent protest” by the mayor, which he decided to take after a meeting with his advisers on Wednesday night.

Several Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) city councilors have suggested that Ko should contest the appointment of Chen, just as former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) had ignored the National Police Agency’s orders regarding promotions in 2007.

Ko said at a news conference on Wednesday that politics should not interfere with the affairs of police and the military, because they are civil servants.

Members of the police force said that yesterday’s inauguration ceremony was significantly differently from past practice, with several people who would normally have been there skipping the event.

During the ceremony Teng listed Chiu’s contributions to the city’s public security and commended him on his knowledge and execution of the law.

He cited Chiu’s apprehension of gang members without any protective gear and his rescue of the daughter of the then-South African military attache, who had taken the attache’s family hostage in their Taipei home in November 1997, from the hands of kidnapper Chen Chin-hsing (陳進興).

Protests in the city must be better handled in the future, Teng said, adding that social order must be upheld and respect for police maintained.

Chen Jia-chang bears a heavy responsibility in his new role, he said.

Asked by reporters if he felt wronged by Ko’s absence, Chen Jia-chang said he did not, adding that he would respect the government’s supervision and put his best effort into his work.

Yeh yesterday said that the police reshuffle was aimed at combating global terrorism, stopping the spread of illegal drugs and managing protests.

The changes were made with the officers’ capabilities in mind and not because of political considerations, he said.

Problems that emerged during the recent Universiade need to be addressed, Yeh said, adding that his decision to replace Chiu as police commissioner was intended to assist Ko in these efforts.