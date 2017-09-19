Muslims part of new policy: Tsai

Staff writer, with CNA

The Muslim community is a major partner of Taiwan and an indispensable force for promoting the government’s New Southbound Policy, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday at a meeting with a Taiwan-based Muslim association.

At the beginning of the meeting, Tsai congratulated the Taipei-based Chinese Muslim Association on its hajj to Mecca.

The association organizes an annual hajj and sponsors an international Islamic conference, an Asia regional Muslim youth summer camp and Islamic study courses.

Islam is one of the foremost world religions, Tsai said, adding that there are many Muslims in Taiwan who have helped to improve Taiwanese’s knowledge about Islam.

According to government statistics, there are between 50,000 and 60,00 Taiwanese Muslims and more than 200,000 Muslim immigrants and migrant workers mainly from Indonesia and other areas of Southeast Asia.

Tsai said she hopes to build a more Muslim-friendly Taiwan that helps people feel at home.

“With this in mind, prayer rooms have been established in major transport hubs around the nation, such as airports and bus terminals, to meet the needs of Muslim travelers,” the president said.

Taiwan has also been promoting a halal certification for restaurants that serve food in compliance with Islamic dietary laws to attract more Muslim travelers, Tsai said.