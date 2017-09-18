Lai reiterates nuclear-free vow at Tainan forum

Staff writer, with CNA

Premier William Lai (賴清德) on Saturday reiterated the government’s resolve to move away from nuclear power and make the nation nuclear-free by 2025.

Speaking at an energy forum in Tainan, Lai said that to achieve the goal, the nation will have to increase the proportion of electricity generated from “green” sources to 20 percent of the total.

In addition to the nuclear pledge, the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has also promised to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and develop alternative energy sources.

The government has called for 50 percent of the nation’s electricity to be generated by natural gas, 30 percent by coal and 20 percent by renewable sources by 2025.

About 6.5 percent of the total electricity generated last year was from renewable sources, including hydropower, according to data from state-run utility Taiwan Power Co.

During the forum, Lai said that the Cabinet would continue to work toward Tsai’s energy goals, but also called on local industries and the public to support the government in phasing out nuclear power.

Lai, who was elected Tainan mayor in 2010 before becoming premier on Sept. 8, said he had aimed to make Tainan a low-carbon city during his time in office.

That goal has not changed, Lai said, adding that he hopes to see Tainan at the forefront of “renewable” energy adoption in Taiwan, with solar panels on top of every household.

Lai also thanked the president for launching the “green” energy technology park project in the city in November last year to help the competitiveness of local industries and to bring career opportunities.

The forum, hosted by the Tainan City Government and directed by the Board of Science and Technology, was also attended by representatives from various government branches, domestic and foreign businesses, academics and non-profit organizations.