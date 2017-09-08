Lin speaks at Cabinet farewell party

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Former premier Lin Chuan (林全) yesterday bid farewell to the Executive Yuan as he led the Cabinet to resign en masse.

He thanked members of the Cabinet for putting on a good performance over the past 15 months, as he chaired his final Cabinet meeting before the officials posed for a group photograph and attended a farewell party at the Executive Yuan.

“Governing is like a relay race. No matter how good our team is, or how good our cooperation and performance, we have to pass the baton when the time comes,” Lin said.

He said the three priorities of his outgoing Cabinet were to ensure a smooth government transition, lay a foundation for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policies and establish consistency in policymaking within the bounds of Tsai’s governing philosophy.

His Cabinet proposed policies on drug prevention, air pollution reduction, and industrial and infrastructure development “to break through the obstacles that have kept Taiwan from becoming a leading country in the world over the past 20 years,” Lin said.

Since the administration was inaugurated in May last year, it has had to grapple with a global economic slowdown, as well as domestic problems, including low fertility rates, a widening wealth gap, wage stagnation and potential bankruptcy of pension funds, but the Cabinet guided the administration through the crises, Lin said.

The estimated economic growth rate was below 1 percent last year, but it was later revised to 1.48 percent, he said, adding that 2.11 percent growth is expected this year.

The Cabinet introduced a “five plus two” industry development plan and the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program; raised the minimum monthly salary to NT$22,000; ensured funding for public long-term care services; amended the Electricity Act (電業法) to push for an energy transition; carried out pension reform; and tackled air pollution and drugs, Lin said, counting his achievements.

His Cabinet also established the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee and the “one mandatory day off, one flexible rest day” policy, while also initiating judicial and tax reforms.

Lin said that his successor, William Lai (賴清德), is an industrious and gentle leader who could definitely outperform him.

Lin asked his Cabinet members, many of whom are to retain their positions in Lai’s Cabinet, not to be hindered by unfounded criticism and to focus their energy on improving the country and its society.

Although he was frustrated by delays in legislation over the course of his term, he should not delay his departure, Lin said.

“I will refrain from giving you any more guidance, because one should not interfere with business that is not within one’s authority,” he said. “However, privately, if you require my opinion on any issues, I am more than willing to offer my advice in an indirect way.”

Lin said that throughout his career — as he rose through the ranks as Taipei Department of Finance director, Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics minister to minister of finance — he had kept the promises he made, as he had never made promises in haste.

Despite his wife’s discouragement, Lin would apply for an elderly citizen card to enjoy the benefits awarded to people aged over 65, Lin said, drawing laughter from the audience.