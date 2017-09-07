William Lai bids farewell, thanks Tainan residents

Staff writer, with CNA

Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) yesterday made a farewell speech at Tainan City Hall as he prepared to take up his new post as premier, announcing that Tainan City Government Secretary-General Lee Meng-yen (李孟諺) would serve as acting mayor for the next year.

The operations of the city government would continue as usual under the leadership of Lee, Lai said in his final report at city hall.

Lai said he would be able to serve more people when he takes up his new post as premier and that his love for Tainan would never change.

“I am forever indebted to Tainan residents for their support,” Lai said.

He said he was able to make great achievements in the southern city, with the support of his administrative team and residents, which earned him the recognition and trust of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The city government’s achievements over the past few years include the implementation of effective financial management, flood control measures and transportation infrastructure projects, Lai said.

About 80,000 jobs had been created and the unemployment rate dropped from 4.2 percent to 3.9 percent, while the population increased by 10,000, he said.

The city government has been promoting tourism to the region in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and China, and more than 20 million tourists visited Tainan last year, he said.

The premier-designate, who is heading to Taipei to take up his new post, was applauded by city government employees and Tainan residents, who gathered at city hall to hear his final address as mayor.

Lai and his administrative team bowed to residents and thanked them for their support during the seven years he served as mayor.

On Tuesday, Lai was named as the replacement for Premier Lin Chuan (林全), who tendered his resignation the previous day.