Ministry looks to promote IP-intensive industries

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Culture has established an investment and financing office to foster the development of intellectual property (IP)-intensive industries, a ministry official said on Monday.

There are several major problems in the development of intellectual property-intensive industries, including insufficient output of copyrighted and patented products, an exodus of talent, low market share and low profit margins, Department of Humanities and Publications head Chu Jui-hao (朱瑞皓) said.

In response, the ministry has come up with measures to promote the development of the industries.

In terms of content creation and production, it plans to subsidize comic book publications, including helping set up a platform for digital content publishing, Chu said.

A comic book talent cultivation program is in its fifth year, Chu said, adding that it aims to train 150 professionals a year and send comic book artists to artist-in-residence programs overseas and compete in international competitions.

Meanwhile, to help promote and market the comic book industry, the ministry provides subsidies for professionals to attend international exhibitions, speeches, seminars and other activities, Chu said.

The ministry is also expanding the scope of the Golden Comic Awards, the nation’s leading comic book awards, to better promote Taiwan’s comic-related works and publications, he added.

The establishment of an investment and financing office is expected to help entertainment and creative industries solicit investment from businesses in addition to providing them with financial subsidies, Chu said.