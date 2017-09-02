New missile command to better coordinate defenses

Staff writer, with CNA

The air force yesterday established the Republic of China (ROC) Air Force Air Defense and Missile Command to better coordinate air defense operations.

Speaking at the formal establishment of the command at Tainan Air Force Base, Air Force Commander General Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴) said the new command, which combines the Air Defense Artillery and Air Defense Missile commands, will allow the air force to better coordinate air defense command and control.

The new command, led by former air force command chief of staff Fan Ta-wei (范大維), eliminates overlap between different commands within the air force, thereby enhancing operational efficiency, Shen said.

The new command has also shuffled personnel from the original two commands to establish five air defense brigades based on the needs of different combat zones.

The new command has control over a variety of air defense equipment, including the MIM-104 Patriot missile system radar, anti-tactical ballistic and AIM-7 Sparrow missile launchers, MIM-23 Hawk missiles and the Skyguard radar system.

In related news, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday reiterated her administration’s commitment to increasing military spending and enhance combat preparedness so that the nation can continue to develop in an environment of peace and stability.

Next year’s defense budget would be increased, Tsai said at a ceremony at the Ministry of National Defense, adding that the increase would provide more support to all branches of the military, especially those in remote areas.

The nation’s armed forces remain eternally vigilant even during peacetime and are well-aware of external military threats, Tsai said.

She acknowledged the ministry for improvements in combat training, military base infrastructure and equipment over the past year.

The ceremony honored 139 armed forces personnel, seven of whom were women, the largest number of female honorees in the nation’s history.