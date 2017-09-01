Foundation, IUBMB team up to advance biopharm education

Staff writer, with CNA

The Tang Prize Foundation on Wednesday announced that it had formed a partnership with International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (IUBMB) to promote the advancement of biopharmaceutical science education.

The foundation signed a nine-year partnership project agreement with IUBMB last year, which is currently on the move, the foundation said in a statement.

The union plays a significant role in bringing together researchers and scientists in the fields of biochemistry and molecular biology from 77 countries, foundation chief executive Chern Jenn-chuan (陳振川) said in the statement.

The cooperation project with IUBMB marked another step forward by the foundation in promoting biopharmaceutical science education after it signed a memorandum of cooperation that established a 10-year partnership with the Experimental Biology (EB) in 2015, an annual gathering of professional research scientists, the statement said.

Furthermore, the Tang Prize Foundation will support outstanding young scientists to attend the “New Horizons in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Education” conference, which is to held on Wednesday to Friday next week, it said.

IUBMB president-elect Andrew Wang (王惠鈞), a Taiwanese chemist who is a distinguished visiting chair of the Institute of Biological Chemistry at Academia Sinica will also attend the conference, which aims to provide a think-tank setting that can bring inspiration to the teaching of biochemistry and molecular biology, the statement said.

The conference is to be followed by the Federation of European Biochemical Societies congress, which is to take place from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14 in Jerusalem, the foundation said.

The Tang Prize awards were established by Taiwanese entrepreneur Samuel Yin (尹衍樑) in 2012 to honor people who have made significant contributions in the fields of sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, sinology and rule of law.

They are sometimes dubbed the “Asian Nobel Prize.”