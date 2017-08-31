Wistron employee dies in US crash

Staff writer, with CNA, LOS ANGELES

Following a car accident early on Monday morning in New Mexico involving five Taiwanese, the Los Angeles Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) is assisting victims and their family members.

The five, who are employed by Wiwynn Corp, a subsidiary of Taipei-based Wistron Corp, were on a business trip in the US and driving a minivan to Texas when they crashed into a road divider in Lordsburg, New Mexico, after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a rabbit, the police said.

The minivan had just crossed the Arizona-New Mexico state line when the crash took place at about 1am, police said.

The 25-year-old driver, surnamed Wu (吳), and two of the passengers sustained only minor injuries.

The two other passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. One died, while another remains hospitalized.

The office said it notified the family members of the deceased, who have since traveled to the US to claim the remains.

The three who sustained minor injuries were treated at a local hospital and have since returned to El Paso, Texas, El Paso Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce head Liao Chi-hong (廖啟宏) said, adding that he would be visiting them.

Wistron said it was making the necessary arrangements to ensure its injured employees receive the best possible care.