Taipei autonomous bus tests are just the start

By Lee Hsin-Yin / Staff writer, with CNA

It may be 3am, but 55-year-old Ou Hsiu-chu (歐秀珠), warden of Zhuan Borough (住安) in Taipei’s Daan District (大安), is wide awake, scribbling notes and taking photographs of an orange-and-white vehicle the size of a minivan easing its way down an exclusive bus lane on Xinyi Road in Taipei.

She is monitoring the first tests of a driverless bus by Taipei authorities in her borough. The French-made vehicle only carries up to 12 passengers and operates at a tortoise-like 10kph, and Ou is not totally sold.

“I am not sure about driverless buses for now because I have not seen enough evidence that shows they are safe under less controlled circumstances,” Ou said after taking a five-minute test ride at the city’s invitation.

However, the tests did demonstrate the vehicle’s ability to accurately detect environmental conditions on a Taipei street — a breakthrough in Taiwan’s push for smart vehicle development.

People in academia, and in the public and private sectors, generally agree that this artificial intelligence (AI)-powered industry is worth pursuing, because Taiwan is strong in information technology, and has a well-established supply chain and local talent devoted to the field.

Once demand is created under the government’s strategic guidance, Taiwan could become a major player in driverless car technology worldwide, raising its profile as a knowledge-based economy to attract foreign investment, sources said.

However, the reality is more complicated.

Despite the general optimism, reactions to the tests revealed friction between different stakeholders over driverless car goals and strategies.

Taipei sees autonomous vehicles as a way to improve the quality of life of its residents, but also as a ground for competition on the innovation front with other Taiwanese cities planning to run similar trials.

In the near-term, “the goal is to have all the driverless bus-related technologies and infrastructure tested to see how it fits onto our streets within one year,” Taipei Department of Information Technology Director Lee Wei-bin (李維斌) said.

Longer term, the city hopes driverless buses could operate alongside regular buses to meet passenger demand at specific times, such as late at night or during rush hour, Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Chin-rong (林欽榮) has said.

While the city government is hoping to take the lead in developing an advanced transportation system, 7Starlake Co president Martin Ting (丁彥允), whose company represents the French maker of the vehicle used in the test, is eying its market potential and the opportunities it could create for Taiwan to link up with the world’s AI sector.

Ting said the most pressing issue following the test was to solicit greater resources for the industry, so that manufacturers like 7Starlake do not miss out on a market that could determine the nation’s economic future.

Taiwan is well-positioned in driverless car development, because it is already capable of producing key components of the vehicle, such as its IT panels, routers, motors and battery management systems, Ting said.

Ting was optimistic that half of the components used in the vehicle made by France’s EasyMile could be supplied and assembled in Taiwan within the next 12 to 18 months, creating a driverless-car supply chain.

Ting’s vision is possible and practical, said Chen Cheng-foo (陳正夫), a former senior general manager of Hua-chuang Automobile Information Technical Center Co, which has been deeply involved in Taiwan’s driverless car development.