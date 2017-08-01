Calligrapher Ya Yeh shares passion with Hong Kongers

By Yang Mien-chieh / Staff reporter

Taiwanese artist Ya Yeh (葉曄) spoke of his passion for penmanship as he promoted calligraphy using traditional Chinese characters at the Hong Kong Book Fair last week.

The fair, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center from July 19 to Tuesday last week, is regarded as the largest book event in Asia.

Yeh gave a speech titled “Handwriting, timeless affection,” to launch his new book.

Yeh said he wants people to know writing is a lifestyle, as well as a form of interpersonal warmth. Taiwan is an important nation where traditional Chinese characters are preserved and defended, he said.

Yeh has been practicing for more than 10 years and has published calligraphy practice sheets and books.

He is also thought to be the first person of Chinese descent to have his writing digitized into a computer font, which is named Yeh.

Another Taiwanese artist, known by her pseudonym Wini, was also invited by Hong Kong artists to talk about her creative experiences.

Growing up in Tainan, Wini said she innovated calligraphy by adding the elements of local snacks beside traditional Chinese characters because of her love for Taiwanese food.

Images of bubble tea, beef noodles, stinky tofu, rice meatballs, fried chicken or yansuiji (鹽酥雞), steamed dumplings or xiaolongbao (小籠包), and her favorite, milkfish, accompany her idiosyncratic writing in her hand-drawn postcards.

Wini opened her speech by sharing Taiwanese snacks and her postcards with the audience at a Hong Kong event intended to promote local foods.

Wini’s writing has been featured in an e-card celebrating the new year issued by the Tainan City Government.