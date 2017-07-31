Police catch wanted drug dealer, convict on the run

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Law enforcement officials yesterday touted several arrests in connection with illegal drug possession that they had made in the past few days.

Taichung police said they acted on tip-offs and surveillance and arrested two couples for alleged drug possession.

Police officers last week raided the home of a husband and wife in Taichung’s Wurih District (烏日), where they found seven pouches containing about 5.6g of heroin.

The couple used to live at another location in the city, but they moved to a rented apartment in Wurih, as the husband was on the run after being sentenced to nine months in prison for drug use, police said.

In another operation, Taichung police said they had detained a wanted drug dealer, surnamed Sung (宋), and his pregnant girlfriend, surnamed Lin (林), who were found to have more than 20g of heroin and amphetamine in their possession.

Police had been looking for Sung, as he was on the run after being sentenced to 13 years in prison for drug dealing and was reportedly a well-known drug dealer around Taichung and Nantou County.

Following reports on his movements, police apprehended Sung last week when they raided a home in Nantou County’s Tsaotun Township (草屯), where they found heroin and amphetamine, with some repackaged in small pouches for sale.

Lin is a regular drug user, police said, adding that she did not want to leave her husband and requested to be handcuffed together.

She asked police to help the couple officially register their marriage before taking them in for questioning, police said, adding that they rejected her request, as her priority is to quit drugs for the well-being of her fetus.

Police said they would help Lin receive treatment at a rehabilitation center.

Also in Taichung, officials detained three people running an escort services company: an 18-year-old surnamed Lee (李), a man surnamed Chen (陳) and his 18-year-old wife.

Police said they raided the illegal operation and rescued four women, who they said the operators controlled using ketamine and other drugs, and took to karaoke parlors, bars and hotels to provide entertainment and sexual services to clients.

The women carried small pouches of drugs to promote them to customers and expand the drug business for the three operators, police said.

Meanwhile, in Taipei, police announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man, surnamed Chiang (江), who they said sold cannabis at nightclubs.

When they on Friday arrested Chiang at his home, police found two packs containing 520g of dried cannabis leaves, which Chiang reportedly purchased abroad by mail order for about NT$170,000 (US$5,610), police said.

Police said they estimated that Chiang would have sold such a quantity in one week, making an estimated NT$7 million.