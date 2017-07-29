Military urged to review how it selects instructors

By Tseng Wei-chen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday urged the Ministry of National Defense (MND) to re-evaluate how it chooses military instructors after retired captain Chang Ching (張競) repeatedly appeared in Chinese talk-shows commenting on cross-strait military matters.

So far this year, Chang, who is an instructor at the National Defense University, has appeared in the shows The Tactics (中國戰法) and Tigertalks (一虎一席談), hosted by Hong Kong-based Phoenix Television, a total of six times, and has appeared 10 times in a show broadcast by Xiamen-based Xiamen Star.

During the July 4 recording of The Tactics, Chang talked about the geological features in the waters around Penghu islands and said that Taiwan does not need to make a political fuss over Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning’s passage through the Taiwan Strait on its way to Hong Kong.

Chang said on Facebook that during the Jan. 5 recording of Tigertalks, he made positive remarks about the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s performance in developing an aircraft carrier.

His professional suggestions on and criticism of Chinese warplanes flying past the first island chain were praised by retired Chinese military officials, Chang said, but added that the segments were later cut from the show.

DPP Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) said Chang’s frequent appearance on Chinese TV shows talking about military issues cast doubt on his job as an instructor at the university.

Chang’s freedom of speech should be respected, Wang said, but added that China is Taiwan’s only enemy.

“He is being friendly toward China while teaching classes to active military personnel [in Taiwan]. Would he not have a problem as to whether China is a friend or foe?” Wang asked.

Chang would be in an excellent position to sap and corrode military morale from within, as well as to recruit agents for the Chinese military, Wang said.

The ministry must consider what it wants to teach military officers and bear in mind that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the sole enemy of Taiwan at this time, Wang said.

DPP Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that if Chang had commented on international relations or tactics, he would not have violated any law, as it would be considered freedom of speech.

However, given that Chang accumulated his professional knowledge at the nation’s expense, his actions, while not illegal, are morally questionable, Tsai said.

Chang studied at the Republic of China Naval Academy, the US Naval Academy and obtained a masters and a doctorate at Hull University in England. Chang served as captain of the now-decommissioned LST-221 amphibious assault ship and retired from the military in 2010.