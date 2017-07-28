Online survey determines top Pingtung destinations

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Pingtung County Government said it has conducted an online poll to determine the top 10 tourist attractions in the county in a bid to promote destinations other than Kenting (墾丁).

A mail collection box in the shape of a cartoon shrike “postal worker” outside a post office in Fangshan Township (枋山) was ranked No. 1, the county said.

The Mudan Elementary School playground was voted the most colorful attraction and a railway bridge crossing the Gaoping River (高屏溪) was considered popular, it said.

A cyclists’ rest area in Taiwu Township (泰武) was voted the most “expensive,” as the scenery was considered to be worth millions of New Taiwan dollars, the county said.

The area allows visitors to see many of the local sights from a high vantage point, including Tower 85 and the Ferris Wheel at E-Da Theme Park in Kaohsiung, as well as Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球) and a cable-stayed bridge, it added.

The Presbyterian Church in Wutai Township (霧台) was voted the highest place in Pingtung, the county government said.

I/o Studio in Pingtung City was considered most representative of the younger generation, while the Bible Museum in Changchun Borough (長春) was considered the “holiest.”

Rinari Village (禮納) in the county’s Majia Township (瑪家) was considered a destination where one visit is never enough, and a mural on Taishan Elementary School was voted most emblematic of motherly love, the county government said.

Chaojhou Township’s (潮州) Sihlin Trail was voted one of the most refreshing walking trails in the county, it said.

The county government said it would hold a lottery from today until the end of next month to promote the attractions.

“People who want to participate must visit three of the aforementioned spots and take a photograph of themselves and at least one other person at them,” the county said.

Participants must upload all three pictures — incorporated into a single image — to the iPingtung Facebook page, note where they were taken and write “I love Pingtung the most” in the comments section, the county added.

Ten winners would be given a guidebook and a handkerchief, it said.