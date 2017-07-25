Taipei reiterates wish for Nangang light rail station

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) yesterday said the city government supports the construction of a light rail system between Keelung and Taipei, but suggested that the line’s terminal station be located at Taipei’s Nangang (南港) Railway Station.

Lin yesterday met with Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems Commissioner Chang Tzer-hsiung (張澤雄), Department of Transportation Commissioner Chang Jer-yang (張哲揚) and Department of Urban Development Deputy Commissioner Chang Kang-wei (張剛維) to explain the city’s stance.

“To enhance the connections between the greater Taipei area, Keelung and Taoyuan, we think the light rail system is necessary for the overall national land development,” Lin said. “The city government is supportive and willing to assist in accomplishing it.”

He said the city’s East District Gateway Project aims to make Nangang Railway Station a regional multimodal transportation hub that would connect passengers traveling on the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, the Taiwan Railways Administration and the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) systems, while also connecting northern and eastern Taiwan.

The ministry has said setting up the light rail system’s terminal station at the Taipei World Trade Center Nangang Exhibition Hall would be feasible, but the city government thinks it would be technically difficult, Lin said.

Chang Tzer-hsiung said the ministry’s plan of building an above-ground station at the exhibition hall would clash with existing MRT facilities, and worsen traffic congestion in Nangang caused by merging lanes on Nangang (南港路) and Jingmao 1st (經貿一路) roads.

Lin said the communication with the ministry has not been satisfactory and called for rational negotiations, adding that he would continue to reach out to the ministry to discuss the project.