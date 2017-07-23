KMT’s Hung axes Thai trip over visa

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter, with CNA

Representative to Thailand Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) yesterday expressed regret over the failure of former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) to receive a visa in time for a planned trip.

“It was very regrettable to learn late last night that the Hung trip was not going to happen because she would not be able to receive a visa in time and I hope to be able to receive her when she comes next,” he said, adding that he and Hung had originally booked the same flight.

Hung yesterday afternoon in a statement protested against the Thai government’s alleged “creation of obstacles” for her “tourist” trip, which she said only included giving non-political speeches.

She said she hoped President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would thoroughly review cross-strait relations to put them on the right track and avoid the nation’s continued international isolation, while changing the government’s “deceptive” and “illusory” New Southbound Policy “slogan.”

The Chinese-language United Daily News cited sources as saying that Hung had intended to catch a flight yesterday morning, only to be notified on Friday afternoon that there would not be sufficient time to receive a visa.

She then decided to withdraw her application, instead sending close aide and National Taiwan University professor Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) in her stead, the report said.

It was unclear which visa Hung had applied for given that Thailand allows Taiwanese citizens to apply for landing visas on arrival.

The Thailand Trade and Economic Office Web site states that landing visas are only for tourist purposes, with a cheaper rate available for Taiwanese tourists who apply directly to the office.

The office also accepts applications for 90-day business and work visas.