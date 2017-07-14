Councilor cites security risk of city petitions app

By Kuo An-chia and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei City Government’s complaints and petitions app exposed thousands of users to cybersecurity risks as a result of the contractor’s failure to encrypt Android users’ data, Democratic Progressive Party Taipei City Councilor Hsieh Wei-chou (謝維洲) said yesterday.

The mobile app Hello Taipei Integrated Petitions System, which was developed using NT$10.25 million (US$337,337) of the city’s reserve funds, was launched in January.

The app is “ready to receive petitions about anyone, including the president,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said at its launch.

With about 60,000 users, the app developed by Galaxy Software Services Co (GSS) transmitted petitions and personal information from Android smartphones unencrypted, an oversight that was not discovered until July 2, Hsieh told a news conference.

Although the loophole exposed an estimated 3,700 users to potential hacking, the city did not order GSS to pay for breach of contract, he said.

According to its contract, GSS should have checked its system for security vulnerabilities before its official release, Hsieh said.

GSS was also the contractor for the city’s online polling platform known as i-Voting and dropbox system for municipal official documents, he said.

Taipei Department of Information Technology Director Chen Ming-hui (陳敏慧) said the city had followed the central government’s lead by trusting the Government Certification Authority (GCA).

“It sounds like whenever Ko Wen-je fouls up, he passes the buck to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文),” Hsieh replied.

Another information department official, Chen Wai-yi (陳崴逸), acknowledged that the problem “might jeopardize users if hackers target the app in certain environments using specific techniques.”

The city government has not received any public complaints about data being compromised because of the app, but it will hold GSS responsible if such incidents occurred, Chen Wai-yi said.

The terms of the contract imposes liabilities on GSS in cases where institutions suffered harm through use of its product, he said.

The department said the city government required GSS to encrypt Hello Taipei’s transmissions, which GSS did via the GCA’s certificate — a governmental security protocol — which turned out to be incompatible with Google Inc’s Google Play platform.

The department on July 2 discovered the flaw and pulled the app off-line until GSS fixed the problem with Google the following day, he said.