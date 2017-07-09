INTERVIEW: New boss to reorient agricultural trading platform

Liberty Times (LT): When campaigning for the position, you said that Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corp should be held publicly accountable. Now that you are in charge, how do you plan to implement such a policy?

Wu Yin-ning (吳音寧): Public accountability is not just about the company, but the government — the Republic of China government — should be publicly accountable for its very existence. If the government wants to make money, then the nation does not need a government; it only needs a company.

Since the lifting of martial law in 1987, Taiwan has transitioned from authoritarian government to democracy. However, while democratic ideas having taken root, there is still great power in commercial activities, so much so that the public mistakenly perceives the government from a commercial perspective.

For example, the public judges the government’s actions based on its ability to finance itself, or espouses the sentiment that the government should make a basic profit. If we approach the concept of government from this perspective, then we are disregarding the basic, existential goal of the institution. The company is an embodiment of this example.

LT: Is it your opinion that the company should be run like a governmental organization?

Wu: The government does not actually own 100 percent of the company’s shares, but it does own nearly half. The purpose of the government’s stake is to ensure public accountability, or the company should just be run like any logistics company, as governmental shares have no significance.

Essentially, the company should play the role of an auctioneer connecting suppliers and consumers. The company’s main job is to establish a reasonable and transparent system with certain guarantees. The establishment of such a system is important for both the company and for the country.

LT: The company should operate very differently under your leadership, then?

Wu: My philosophy of management differs greatly from that of former company president Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). The company dedicated itself to developing a foreign-trade division. I do not think the company should actively do business with foreign partners, whether importing or exporting. Doing business with foreign partners would not be a core concern under my leadership.

The company’s focus should return to its founding purpose — to promote local consumption of agricultural produce from Taiwan. The company could do this by focusing on providing a platform for producers to auction their goods to consumers or retailers. This is the most important goal and we should seek to play our part well. We should not think of profits, or of foreign trade.

The establishment of the foreign-trade division was more for political benefit than actual sales. Under former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration, China wished to sell some of its produce through the company’s foreign trade division.

LT: Has such trade actually developed? Has Taiwan sold any surplus produce to China?

Wu: China is not our “little follower,” and we should not expect it to listen to us. The channel for produce sales should be mutual. Economics is not a one-sided affair; there must be sales and purchases.

If there must be interaction, China is not simply handing over its agricultural products to you; it might have political motives, or other agendas.