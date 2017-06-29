City councilor seen frequenting Taipei hostess bars: media

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) allegedly visited upscale hostess bars earlier this month, reports said yesterday.

Liang, who has been married for 10 years, was seen leaving a bar with a young woman, with the two acting intimately toward each other before entering an apartment building together, Next Magazine reported.

Liang, who has been in a doctoral program at the London School of Economics and Political Science and is married to TV news anchor Michelle Lin (林楚茵), has a decent and professional public image, the report said.

Liang visited upscale hostess bars at least six times from June 8 to Wednesday last week, at an estimated total cost of at least NT$100,000, it added.

The magazine released a video purportedly recorded late on June 9 showing Liang leaving the Cheeky Girl Piano Bar in Taipei with a young woman in a miniskirt and high heels, with the two getting into a taxi together.

The video shows the two sitting close to each other in the taxi, with the woman putting her hand on Liang’s buttocks and into a pocket in his pants as they stand on the sidewalk after getting out of the vehicle.

They then enter an apartment building together, it shows.

Liang yesterday said that he has made many friends as a city councilor, and they sometimes invite him to such bars.

He would “go to greet them and sit for a while,” Liang said, denying that the woman in the video was a hostess.

Liang said that the woman is a friend’s girlfriend, and that his wife knows her.

“As we have known each other for a long time, we are used to fooling around,” he said. “However, as a public figure, I will be more critical of my own behavior.”

Liang said Lin knows about the incident, because he always reports his activities to his wife.