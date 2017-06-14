Students seeking holiday jobs: poll

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 80 percent of college and high-school students want a job during the summer vacation, indicating that students are eager to find extra financial support or gather work experience before formally entering the job market, the results of a survey released on Monday showed.

The survey conducted by online 1111 Job Bank showed that 81.5 percent of respondents said they aim to find a part-time job during the summer vacation.

The average wage expected among respondents was NT$16,617.

The firm said that 86.1 percent of those who said they would enter the job market this summer need money to support themselves or pay tuition, while 74.7 percent said they need work experience to prepare to find a job after they graduate.

Citing the survey results, 1111 Job Bank vice president Daniel Lee (李大華) said that students with a major in business or economics showed the greatest desire for a summer job, saying they want to gain an edge in competitiveness when they look for full-time work.

According to the survey, 85.4 percent of students with a business or economics major want to land a summer job, while the rate was 83.3 percent among students with a law, sociology or psychology major.

Students with a communications or education major sought an average wage of NT$17,777 per month, the highest among all groups, followed by students with a business or economics major (NT$17,388), the results showed.

The firm said that 71.1 percent of respondents listed compensation as their top consideration, 66.9 percent said the location of the job was the prime consideration and 45.8 percent said they were mostly concerned about the work environment.

The survey showed that 36.1 percent of respondents favored a part-time job in the restaurant business, 34.3 percent said they would prefer a typing or document preparation job and 30.7 percent said they would seek work in a convenience store, supermarket or hypermarket.

The company conducted the survey from May 24 to Wednesday last week, collecting 884 valid responses.