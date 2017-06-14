PANAMA SWITCHES SIDES: KMT demands Tsai explain cut

By Chen Wei-han and Sean Lin / Staff reporters

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday denounced China’s actions after Beijing established formal diplomatic ties with Panama, while the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus demanded that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) deliver a presentation at the legislature on the severance of ties with Panama.

There have long been rumors that Panama would sever ties with Taiwan, and its establishment of formal relations with China suggests that Beijing is “tightening its grip” on Taiwan, DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said.

Beijing’s “aggressive diplomacy” is increasing diplomatic pressure on Taiwan, Lo said.

“Panama was Taiwan’s key diplomatic ally in South and Central America, and the two nations had long-standing diplomatic relations. China’s move has greatly affected Taiwan and we have to take strict precautions against a possible domino effect,” he said, adding that the cross-strait “status quo” has been damaged and that Beijing would have to take full responsibility for a possible deterioration of cross-strait relations.

Taiwan should seek participation in international activities under the name “Taiwan” and encourage other nations to recognize and forge formal ties with both Taiwan and China, he said.

Taiwan would not engage in “checkbook diplomacy” to compete with China for allies, DPP Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) said.

DPP headquarters issued a statement condemning Panama’s decision to abandon its long-term friendship with Taiwan, as well as Beijing’s moves to poach Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.

Meanwhile, at a cross-caucus negotiation at the legislature on whether to hold extraordinary sessions to review bills on pension reform and the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, the DPP caucus proposed issuing a cross-caucus statement condemning China’s suppression of Taiwan to enforce its “one China” principle, but the KMT caucus did not endorse the proposal.

KMT caucus convener Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) also objected to the proposed extraordinary sessions, saying that legislative rules stipulate that extraordinary sessions should be held for urgent issues, and neither bill was urgent.

However, the KMT caucus wants Tsai to give a presentation on Panama’s decision during an extraordinary session, he said.

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said that the legislative caucuses are not able to propose motions during extraordinary sessions and motions can only be introduced with the consent of at least a quarter of the legislators.

The KMT caucus is lobbying lawmakers to pass the petition, Sufin said later by telephone.

“Cross-strait relations are the basis for our nation’s international relations. Poor cross-strait relations mean poor international relations,” he said, adding that Tsai in her inaugural address said her administration would maintain the “status quo.”

“However, to date she has not contributed toward that goal and has only made the situation worse,” he said.

The People First Party said that both sides of the Taiwan Strait should commit to a dialogue and seek common ground.

