Cross-party alliance to push renewable energy

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Man-li (陳曼麗) yesterday announced the establishment of a cross-party “Renewable Power Promotion Alliance” to promote the use of renewable energy, which would install solar panels at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei as its first task.

Many businesses and academics have made great strides in promoting renewable energy and in supporting President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policy of a “nuclear-free homeland,” Chen said, calling on lawmakers to support these efforts.

The announcement laid out the alliance’s code of conduct. DPP legislators Su Chih-feng (蘇治芬), Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) and Yang Yao (楊曜) are to serve as deputy directors.

The alliance’s first step is to lease the rooftop of a legislative building on Zhenjiang Street in Taipei to J&V Energy Technology Co, which is to install solar power panels on the rooftop, Chen said.

J&V chairman Jonny Chang (張建偉) said the solar power system is expected to generate 99 kilowatts of electricity, which would be sold to Taiwan Power Co at NT$4.9772 per kilowatt hour, based on a 20-year contract with the utility.

The electricity will be distributed to the legislature first and to other institutions if there is a surplus, Chen said, adding that an inauguration ceremony is to be held for the solar power system on World Environment Day on June 5.

Chen also addressed the dispute over offshore wind farms in Changhua, saying that developers should adopt low-frequency construction measures to avoid hurting Chinese white dolphins.

“I was an environmental activist, so I will not allow problematic projects to carelessly pass,” she said, adding that the alliance would continue to supervise the government and the developers.

Su, a former Yunlin County commissioner, said electricity generation using methane would be another key issue for the alliance.

“Pig farming, with its associated animal waste, has caused great pollution in Yunlin and degraded the quality of local agriculture,” Su said, arguing for the necessity of recycling methane for electricity generation.

“Both the people and the government’s policies are stepping forward, while the law is lagging behind,” Su said. “That is why methane electricity generation has developed so slowly.”

A site for methane electricity generation was categorized as industrial land and farmers had to apply for a change of land category before embarking on any electricity generation projects, Su said, adding that the regulations need to be revised.

In addition to the DPP members, KMT legislators Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) and Ko Chih-en (柯志恩), and New Power Party Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) are among the alliance’s 27 members.