DPP councilors call for Chen Shui-bian pardon

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 10 Democratic Progressive Party Taichung councilors yesterday signed a petition calling for former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) to be pardoned.

Chen is on medical parole after being sentenced to a 20-year jail term for corruption.

Taichung Councilor Ho Min-cheng (何敏誠), who started the petition, said Chen, who served as president from 2000 to 2008, had made great contributions to the nation and should not be “insulted” by having to live as a convicted criminal.

Ho cited several infrastructure projects completed in Taichung during Chen’s term of office as evidence of his “great contribution” to the nation and the reason for pardoning him.

“A former president who has done so much for this country should not be imprisoned. His shame is the shame of all Taiwanese,” Ho said, calling on the government to unconditionally pardon Chen.

Taichung Councilor Chiu Su-chen (邱素貞) said that although Chen is on parole, he could be returned to prison at any time.

“He cannot sleep very well. He is still being tortured physically and mentally,” she said.

DPP Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘), convener of the Legislative Yuan’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee, is under pressure to help resolve Chen’s legal difficulties after his father threatened to severe all ties with him if he does not help the former president.

Tsai Chi-fang (蔡啟芳), a former DPP lawmaker, demanded that his son table a legislative proposal to amend an amnesty law before the current legislative session ends next month.

Putting aside discussions of whether Chen is guilty or not, Tsai Chi-fang said on Facebook that if his son does not try to amend the amnesty law, “then our father-son relationship is over.”

Chen and his wife, Wu Shu-jen (吳淑珍), were embroiled in a string of corruption charges and sentenced to a total of 20 years in jail each.

After being detained in November 2008, Chen remained in prison until Jan. 5, 2015, when he was released on medical parole.

Wu has not served a single day of her sentence because she is deemed too frail to be incarcerated.