Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Elderly must renew licenses

Elderly drivers and motorcycle riders are to be required to renew their licenses every three years starting on July 1, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday. The regulations are to apply to drivers who become 75 years old on or after July 1, it said. Those already older than 75 would be required to renew their licenses every three years if they have a record of causing accidents, violating traffic regulations or have had their license revoked, the ministry said, adding that a three-year license can be issued once the applicant presents a doctor’s report showing good cognitive ability. The new regulations are being introduced to address the high accident rate among drivers and riders between 75 and 80 years of age, the ministry said.

WILDLIFE

Penghu lifts sea urchin ban

The ban on sea urchin harvesting is to be temporarily lifted in Penghu from June 16 to Aug. 31, the county’s Agriculture and Fisheries Bureau said on Wednesday, but catches must be limited to urchins larger than 8cm in diameter. A ban on the harvesting of sea urchins has been in place in Penghu since last year due to a low population count. Earlier on Wednesday, conservationists from a local marine foundation released 2,000 juvenile sea urchins measuring 3cm to 6cm into nearby waters at South Penghu Marine National Park. With the protection of the park administration, the foundation said it hopes the urchin population will be able to flourish with minimum interference from local fishermen. According to the agency, anyone caught violating the ban would be subject to a fine of up to NT$150,000 and a maximum of three years in prison under the Fisheries Act (漁業法).

WEATHER

Chiayi close to heat record

Chiayi County yesterday recorded a temperature of 36?C at 1:33pm, making it the warmest place in Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Under the influence of hot seasonal southerly winds, Chiayi beat the next-highest temperature of the day in Tainan, 35.3?C. Yesterday’s high of 36?C was the third-highest temperature ever recorded in May in the area, the bureau said. The all-time May high for Chiayi was 37.2?C recorded on May 27 last year, followed by 36.4?C recorded on May 28 last year, it added. Central and southern regions are also expected to see some showers this afternoon, but it is not likely to last for long, the bureau said. Rain in the north is expected to let up tomorrow for Mother’s Day, but more rain has been forecast for Monday and Tuesday, including chances for heavy downpours, it said.

GAY RIGHTS

Celebrities pose for show

More than 100 Taiwanese celebrities, including pop stars A-mei (張惠妹) and Jolin Tsai (蔡依林), have joined an international campaign in support of same-sex marriage. A total of 115 entertainers posed individually for photographs holding rainbow placards to show their support for the cause. The photographs are part of a special exhibition to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on Wednesday, the organizer, the Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights, said on Wednesday. Among the celebrities who participated in the project were four winners of Golden Horse Awards, 28 winners of Golden Bell Awards and 60 winners of Golden Melody Awards, the alliance said. The special exhibition, titled “See Through,” opened on Thursday at Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei.