China not joining Universiade team events: Ko

Staff writer, with CNA

China will not participate in the team events at the Taipei Universiade in August, but its athletes will take part in the individual competitions, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said.

The Chinese representatives who attended a planning meeting in Taipei on Thursday did not take part in the draw to group the various teams in the summer Universiade, Ko said.

China probably does not want “too much trouble” or they are afraid that Taiwanese are “too passionate,” Ko said, but added that he really could not speak for Beijing.

Some observers have said that Chinese teams could be booed by spectators, especially if they face the hosts.

Anti-Chinese protesters might also follow Chinese teams around, creating problems for personnel responsible for their safety.

Asked whether his “one family across the Taiwan Strait” statement on cross-strait relations has “lost its charm” for Beijing, Ko said he did not see it that way.

“If we want to get along like friends and families, we should learn to be considerate,” he said.

While staying out of team competitions, Chinese athletes will compete in the individual events at the Universiade, which will be held from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30, and Taipei will make every effort to ensure their safety, Ko added.

A report by the Chinese-

gauge United Daily News said that the Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee learned only recently that China would not be participating in any of the nine team events, such as volleyball, basketball, baseball and soccer.

The reason China gave is its teams are busy preparing for the National Games that will be held from Aug. 27 to Sept. 8 in Tianjin, the paper said, citing Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊), secretary-general of Taipei City Government and head of the Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee.

While the city government is expecting the participation of Chinese athletes in individual events, that will be confirmed only if they register by the July 19 deadline, the paper said.

In other news, Ko yesterday declined to comment on the possible dates for the Taipei-Shanghai Forum, saying there is still much to be discussed with Chinese officials regarding the agenda.

“As guests, we will just follow the host’s arrangements,” he said.

Additional reporting by Sean Lin