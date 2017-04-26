Taipei perceived as 3rd safest city: poll

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei is perceived as the third-safest city among 378 cities in the world, next to Abu Dhabi (1st) and Munich, Germany (2nd), according to a Crime Index 2017 compiled by Numbeo.com.

The index is based on surveys of visitors to the Web site, which describes itself as the world’s largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide.

The crime index of Taipei for early this year was 15.76, Abu Dhabi 15.51 and Munich 15.72.

The index is an estimation of the overall level of crime in a given city.

Numbeo considers crime levels below 20 as “very low,” between 20 and 40 as “low,” between 40 and 60 as “moderate,” between 60 and 80 as “high,” and above 80 as “very high.”

The No. 4 to No. 10 cities are Basel (Switzerland), Aarhus (Denmark), Heidelberg (Germany), Doha (Qatar), Singapore, Mangaluru (India) and Zurich (Switzerland).

Tokyo is ranked 16th, Hong Kong 23rd, Vienna 32nd, Ottawa 35th and Seoul 41st.

The crime index is released every six months, and because it provides just a snapshot of perceptions at the time, the city rankings can change dramatically.

For example, Taipei was ranked eighth in the middle of last year, 14th at the beginning of last year, 14th in mid-2015, 40th at the beginning of 2015, 17th in mid-2014, fifth at the beginning of 2014, eighth in 2013 and third in 2012.

Numbeo also provides a current crime index, which covers “data up to 36 months old.”

In the Numbeo Current Crime Index, Taipei is ranked fourth, with a crime index of 16.51, next to Abu Dhabi, Munich and Doha (United Arab Emirates), among 288 cities.

The No. 5 to No. 10 cities are Basel, Singapore, Quebec (Canada), Zurich, Tokyo and Dubai.

The No. 11 to No. 15 cities are Hong Kong, Tbilisi (Georgia), Vienna, Aalborg (Denmark) and Osaka (Japan).

Seoul is ranked 40th, Chiang Mai (Thailand) 67th, Shanghai 81st, Beijing 111th, Sydney 116th, Shenzhen 124th, Guangzhou 132nd and Bangkok 179th.

Launched in 2009, Numbeo.com is maintained by Numbeo doo in Serbia.