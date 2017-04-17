‘China Post’ to stop print edition, focus on digital

Staff writer, with CNA

The China Post is to stop publishing its print edition on May 15, after 65 years of publication, chairman and publisher George Hsieh (謝國樑) said yesterday.

The China Post, the only other English-language newspaper in Taiwan, will be transformed into a digital news platform, Hsieh said at a news conference, describing the move as the first step toward adapting to the digital age.

The online news platform will cooperate with other media outlets to offer users reports and videos from a wide range of sources, Hsieh said.

Taiwan is an open environment for the multidimensional development of the press with a large volume of good media content, so the online platform would be able to provide readers with more sources on latest news and developments, he added.

Hsieh said that a mobile application launched last year by the China Post has been well-received.

The daily will continue to write its own reports, he said.

The China Post is the second English-language newspaper in Taiwan to stop print editions, following the Taiwan News, which published its last print edition on Feb. 28, 2015, after which it adopted an all-digital format.

After May 15, the Taipei Times is to be the only English-language newspaper to publish a print edition in Taiwan.