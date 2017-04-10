Brokers’ service fees reduced for migrant workers

Staff writer, with CNA

The amount of service fees that Taiwanese brokers can charge migrant workers who have worked in Taiwan for more than two years has been reduced.

According to the amended Standards for Fee-Charging Items and Amounts of the Private Employment Services Institution (私立就業服務機構收費項目及金額標準), which was announced by the Ministry of Labor on Thursday, brokers cannot charge more than NT$1,500 per month in service fees from a worker’s third year.

The revision the Legislative Yuan’s passage of an amendment to the Employment Service Act (就業服務法) on Oct. 21 last year that went into effect on Nov. 5.

The amendment removed a provision that required migrant workers who have worked for three years — the longest contract allowed them — to leave Taiwan for at least one day if they wanted to be rehired.

Migrants can now be rehired without having to leave Taiwan.

Brokers were previously allowed to charge up to NT$1,800 per month in the first contract year, up to NT$1,700 per month in the second year and up to NT$1,500 per month in the third.

Having to leave Taiwan at the end of three years if they wanted to be rehired meant the cycle would begin again with a new contract.