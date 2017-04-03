Hsinchu Air Base to host Mirage 2000 fighters at air show

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Hsinchu Air Base is to host an air show featuring the nation’s Mirage 2000 fighters on Nov. 25, the Republic of China Air Force Command said.

The air base is home to the 499th Tactical Fighter Wing. The unit was formed there in 1953 and is assigned to the defense of northern Taiwan.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said the city plans to manage the event as an urban festival and arrangements would be made to ameliorate traffic and give city residents priority in attending it.

The last time the base was open to the public was in 2015, when an air show attracted 170,000 visitors, Lin said, adding that 135 shuttle buses were made available by the city for their transportation.

The Hsinchu City Government was able to capitalize on the success of the last air show by hosting a simultaneous festival promoting the city’s famous meatballs, Lin said.

Lin also thanked the personnel of the 499th Tactical Fighter Wing, saying that on numerous occasions they assisted the city during typhoons, adding that he believes the latest event would burnish the image of the air force and the city.

Air Force Commander General Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴) said he formed deep ties with the local community during his posting in Hsinchu Air Base as then-commander of the 499th Tactical Fighter Wing and that the air force extends its welcome to the public.

“I look forward to the publicity campaign and expect it to be a win-win for both the city and the air force,” he said.