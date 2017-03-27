INTERVIEW: ‘Hard won academic integrity must be defended’

Liberty Times (LT): During your term, you signed agreements of academic exchange with Chinese schools. Have you encountered incidences where Chinese institutions or students demanded letters of agreement or other pledges to control the curriculum?

Lai Ting-ming (賴鼎銘): I signed academic exchange agreements with Chinese institutions. While I understand certain schools, student associations or parent associations might have reservations about Taiwan’s democratic society or sensitive political subjects, I have never encountered any institution that demanded agreements of that kind. On the other hand, the very best Chinese universities tended to have fewer reservations and made fewer demands.

It is likely the difference between degree-seeking students and research students played a role.

Degree-seeking students are a minority in Taiwan — those who picked a university department to apply to on their own. As a result, they would know about — and indeed expect — certain things from their education in Taiwan. The Chinese government and Chinese universities exercise relatively little control with regard to those students.

However, research students are usually in Taiwan for between six months and a year, and they typically come as a group or attached to some program between schools. They are more numerous, but also tend to be uneven in quality.

Naturally, as more Chinese students come to Taiwan, their exposure to Taiwanese democracy would give pause to those concerned in China, leading to additional demands for accommodation.

However, news that our universities had signed written agreements to avoid discussions of specific political subjects, such as “one China, one Taiwan” was surprising to me.

The Ministry of Education should make a full investigation. We need to know whether such demands were made by a few Chinese institutions acting on their own, or a majority of Chinese institutions had decided to do so collectively.

We also need to know whether a minority of our nation’s institutions issued such letters as an act of rashness, or a large number of schools had promised to avoid certain subjects in their curricula to facilitate the enrollment of Chinese students.

If this was an issue involving only a minority of schools, we can demand that they change their behavior. However, if a large number of institutions are involved, then the government and universities will need to treat the political implications and pressures those demands represent as a serious problem.

A common guideline and a standard of conduct will need to be made in response.

LT: Are there any international precedents for schools or students from one nation demanding similar guarantees in a written document to restrict educational content?

Lai: In my youth, during the Martial Law era, I studied abroad on a public grant given by the Ministry of Education. At the time, Taiwanese intelligence services were embroiled in a scandal for employing members of a criminal organization to assassinate author Chiang Nan (江南) [Henry Liu (劉宜良)] in the US, who was a US citizen of Chinese descent, resulting in extremely tense Taiwan-US relations.

Yet, was there ever any question that the ministry or the [then-ruling] Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) could write letters to US universities demanding them not to discuss Chiang Nan’s assassination?