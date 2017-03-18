Police investigating killing of 80-year-old

By Chen En-hui and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A woman hearing voices allegedly stabbed her 80-year-old mother-in-law to death at the family’s noodle stall, the Taipei Police Department said yesterday.

According to the Songshan Precinct Sanmin Station, the alleged killing took place yesterday morning at the victim surnamed Chen’s (陳) noodle stall at a traditional market on Sindong Street.

Chen’s 52-year-old daughter-in-law, surnamed Chang (張), attacked Chen with a knife, police said, citing witness accounts they collected at the scene.

Chang ran out of the kitchen and told her husband “I killed her,” before bursting into tears, witnesses said, adding that her husband saw his mother stumble to the kitchen door before calling for neighbors to call an ambulance.

According to police, several people stayed with Chang while one of the neighbors, surnamed Wang (王), who heads the local community patrol, followed instructions from the 119 emergency hotline to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Chen.

His efforts caused blood to spurt from a wound on Chen’s neck, police quoted Wang as saying.

Paramedics arriving at the scene rushed Chen to a hospital, where efforts to resuscitate her failed, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Chang had sought medical help for mood swings and had been put on medication after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Chang said she heard “orders from an unknown voice” that instructed her to attack her mother-in-law, police said.

Neighbors expressed shock at the incident, saying the family had been a model for cordial in-law relations.